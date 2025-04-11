Heart Gallery of El Paso feature: Judith hopes to be adopted

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The dream of any child is to grow up in a loving home, and this week, ABC-7 is featuring 9-year-old Judith.

Judith can be shy at first, but, once she gets to know you, she opens up and loves to show her love for dressing up and playing with her dolls.

ABC-7's Paul Cicala brings you periodical segments on kids who are hoping to find forever homes, and are featured through the Heart Gallery. If you'd like to learn more about Jade, or other kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website: www.heartgalleryelpaso.org.