‘Requiem for Rosa Elena’s Dream,’ brings story of El Paso generations, roots to stage

A new play is coming to the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso this weekend, "Requiem for Rosa Elena’s Dream", by a local playwright.

ABC-7 got a sneak peek from the rehearsals before the big show.

The writer and director Felix Arenas says it's a drama based in El Paso about three generations of a family, switching periods of time — from the 1960s to the 1990s.

"It's a play about El Paso, it's a play about somebody comes from the interior of Mexico to build a new life in the US," explained Arenas. "It's a play about local teenagers and what was going on in the 80s. It's a play about somebody here in the 2000s, who is looking for his roots."

"Requiem for Rosa Elena’s Dream" is Arena's third original play, which he says has been in the works for about a year.

The story goes on about a man adopted 32 years ago goes searching for answers, when dreams and plans, don’t always come true.

"You know, we all have dreams of raising a family and the glorious things," said the playwright. "But through the generations, things happen, life happens. And that's what this play is about."

The show starts at 2:30 pm on Sunday April 13, and would last about 2 hours.

Tickets are $15 at the door and also available on Ticketmaster with service fees.