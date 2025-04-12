CEO of El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce leaves after 27 years.

EL PASO, TX (KVIA)- El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO, Cindy Ramos-Davidson, steps down from her role due to her pancreatic cancer diagnosis, according to a release from the organization.

After 27 years, Ramos-Davidson helped the growth of the business community in EL Paso. During her close to 40 years in the industry, she spent her time helping thousands of small local businesses.

“I would like to thank the many businesses that I have had the honor of connecting with over the years locally, statewide and nationally. I wish you all the very best!” stated Mrs. Ramos-Davidson.

The Hispanic Chamber has appointed Mary Helen Aldeis as the interim CEO during this time of transition. The El Paso Hispanic Chamber emphasized how important Ramos-Davidson is for El Paso community and has extended their support and prayers to her and her family.

“The Board of Directors, staff, and members of the Chamber are deeply grateful to Cindy for her extraordinary service, her visionary leadership, and her unwavering commitment to the small business community,” said Frank Spencer III, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “She has been a champion, a mentor, and a tireless advocate for economic development and opportunity in El Paso.”

For more information regarding this transition, visit the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.