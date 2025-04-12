El Paso man celebrates 100th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today Alejandro Lucero celebrated his 100th birthday with a bunch on new friends. Lucero, who is originally from Ciudad Juarez has no family members.

Care takers with Adult Protective Services decided to plan Lucero a small birthday party, but after the idea hit social media many people joined in on the festivities.

"Delicious Mexican Eatery bought food. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar bought a flag. The locomotive came out. I mean, this is not what we were expecting, but we're very grateful that El Paso showed their love as they typically do," said Jesus Sanchez, program administrator for Adult Protective Services.

Per Lucero request, tamales, refried beans and cake was served to all the guest. According to APS caseworker Ramon Chavez, “Mr. Lucero likes simple puzzles, mind games and house slippers.

Lucero was all smiles as he greeted guest, opened gifts and even hit the dance floor to showcase a few move. "Having strangers come out it makes you feel seen, it makes you feel special. Who doesn't want to feel special? And so I think very important that we take steps to visit our neighbors, just take steps to make sure that our elderly neighbors and friends are doing okay," said Jesus Sanchez.