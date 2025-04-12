Tequila themed speakeasy opens Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Tequila lovers were treated to live music and exclusive tequila tastings at the grand opening of EP Tasting room.

Located at 127 W Mills Ave inside of the Lucchese Bootmaker store, lays Texas' first speakeasy tequila tasting room. one-of-a-kind elevated new tasting room offers guests an intimate and immersive journey into the world of tequila.

"We dig deep into each brand itself to tell you the fun stories on why those producers even decided to make their tequila to begin with and just kind of bring people together, you know, understanding that tequila is a very versatile spirit.It's not just something we shoot back with salt and lime," said Wesley Veale the General manager of EP Tasting Room.

Attendees tell ABC-7 the experience is a one-of-a-kind, perfect for date night or girls night out. EP Tasting Room is open Monday-Thursday 2p-10p and Friday-Sunday 2p-11p.

The EP Tasting Room will feature Blue Webber agave from Mexico's finest regions