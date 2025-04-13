Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children

EL PASO, Texas --(KVIA) Today El Paso Five Points lions club hosted their first Easter egg hunt for children who are visually impaired. The event was made possible by using special eggs that make a chipping sound so children can find them.

"We know children who are visually impaired don't get to have these types of opportunities or may have, some challenges as they experience these, everyday festivities," said Rose Lucero President of El Paso Five Points lion club.

Lucero says this event also allows the organization to meet parents, network and inform them about other programs they offer. One of those programs is a week long camp for children with disabilities. The Camp offering swimming, fishing, archery, horse back riding and much more. The children are also paired with experts for around the clock care.

I spoke with one parent who says his daughter liked camp and he liked that she able to learn new things. "They are able to work with certain accommodations but at the same time grow their independence," said Thadd Sarrels.

The Texas Lions camp is specifically for children with special needs, it's also provided at no cost. For more information visit Texas Lion Camp.