Skip to Content
News

El Paso Comic Con opens sensory-friendly hour

KVIA
By
today at 7:42 AM
Published 7:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Comic Con kicked off today with a special Sensory-Friendly hour and gave early access to guests with sensory sensitivities.

Hosted by Mike Dee's Big Adventure in partnership with El Paso Children's Hospital and Vision for El Paso, the event ran from 9 to 10 AM at the El Paso Convention Center.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in exhibits, games and prizes in a calm, welcoming environment before the general crowd arrived.

Volunteers were on site to help families navigate the event with ease.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
news
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content