El Paso Comic Con opens sensory-friendly hour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Comic Con kicked off today with a special Sensory-Friendly hour and gave early access to guests with sensory sensitivities.

Hosted by Mike Dee's Big Adventure in partnership with El Paso Children's Hospital and Vision for El Paso, the event ran from 9 to 10 AM at the El Paso Convention Center.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in exhibits, games and prizes in a calm, welcoming environment before the general crowd arrived.

Volunteers were on site to help families navigate the event with ease.