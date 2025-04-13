NM Governor signs bill aiming to make classrooms phone free

ELEPHANT BUTTE, NM (KVIA)-- Governor Michelle Luján Grisham signed Senate Bill 11 into law, directing every public school district to adopt a clear, enforceable policy to manage student cell phone use during the school day. The bill was bipartisan, backed by Senator Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte) and Senator Moe Maestas (D-Albuquerque).

The bill also creates a grant program for schools to access resources such as phone lockers.

Senator Brantley issued the following statement:

“This bill isn’t just about test scores. It’s about showing our kids that we care enough about their future to take practical steps forward when we can. The road to lifting New Mexico from the bottom in national education rankings is long—but this is one step in the right direction. Reducing distractions helps not only academic outcomes but also our students' mental health, safety, and focus. I’m grateful to Governor Luján Grisham, Senator Maestas, and my colleagues in both chambers for supporting this common-sense policy.”