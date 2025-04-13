Skip to Content
Pecan Festival at Young Park

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The annual Las Cruces Pecan Festival kicked off in Young Park this weekend. Organizers say following the mass shooting on March 21 that took place in the park, they hope this event brings the community together in the wake of tragedy.

The annual non profit event aims to educate people about pecans and agriculture. It features over 50 vendors and food trucks, and a demonstration for how you can use pecans in different recipes.

The festival raises funds to support medically fragile babies in New Mexico.

Organizers say they raised $10,000 last year to help the Wee Warriors project.

