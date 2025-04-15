El Paso city leaders discuss Sunset Amphitheater contract changes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will host a press conference at City Hall Tuesday morning to discuss the updated contract with VENU, the company behind the more than 12,000 seat Sunset Amphitheater planned in Northeast El Paso.

El Paso City Council will hold a public hearing during Tuesday's meeting for the amended contract, which includes a change from 17 to 20 acres of property to accommodate the "updated design" which allows for year-round event programming, according to the City's presentation.

The amendment also clarifies parking responsibilities and updates the official closing date of the sale.

Council will also look to amend the 380 Agreement and increase minimum investment to $100M and add an "El Paso First" clause to prioritize hiring local workers.

The land transfer was originally expected to be finalized in December 2024, but was delayed due to title issues.

ABC-7 will live stream the press conference on our website and on the KVIA news app.