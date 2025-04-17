Skip to Content
News

Running for “Lurch”: El Paso honors fallen firefighter

By
Updated
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso will host the 5th Annual Memorial Run this Friday, April 18th, at 6 PM, 3233 N Mesa St.

This run aims to honor Fire Suppression Technician Eddie "Lurch" Ramirez who died in the line of duty in 2020.

This event is organized by his widow Vanessa Gosseck-Ramirez and benefits the Eddie Ramirez Memorial Fund through the El Paso Community Foundation.

Ramirez was known as a 19-year veteran of the El Paso Fire Department and for his dedication to fitness, service and being active in the Special Olympics.

Friday's event will feature a ladder truck display, a flag representation from Veronica Escobar's office, a tribute at Fire Station 8, and the National Anthem performed by a retired firefighter.

The memorial fund aims to support local firefighters while keeping Ramirez's legacy of service and family alive.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content