Running for “Lurch”: El Paso honors fallen firefighter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso will host the 5th Annual Memorial Run this Friday, April 18th, at 6 PM, 3233 N Mesa St.

This run aims to honor Fire Suppression Technician Eddie "Lurch" Ramirez who died in the line of duty in 2020.

This event is organized by his widow Vanessa Gosseck-Ramirez and benefits the Eddie Ramirez Memorial Fund through the El Paso Community Foundation.

Ramirez was known as a 19-year veteran of the El Paso Fire Department and for his dedication to fitness, service and being active in the Special Olympics.

Friday's event will feature a ladder truck display, a flag representation from Veronica Escobar's office, a tribute at Fire Station 8, and the National Anthem performed by a retired firefighter.

The memorial fund aims to support local firefighters while keeping Ramirez's legacy of service and family alive.