What to consider if you’re filing your taxes past the April 15 deadline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The deadline to file your taxes has passed, and the 2025 tax season is winding down. Financial experts tell Local News 8 it's been a pretty standard tax season.

People using direct deposit can expect to see their returns in their bank account 5 to 10 business days after processing.

Checks will usually take a bit longer to arrive. If you missed the deadline, you can still file your taxes without penalty if you're expecting a return.

If you do owe money, financial experts suggest that you take immediate action, and late filing penalties can be expected.

"The biggest problem that we have is people that start new businesses. A lot of people aren't aware that partnership and corporation returns are actually due on March 15th. And so every year we get several people that come in here that have started new leases or new partnerships or corporations after March 15th, and they're already late," said Brett Zollinger, CPA at Sutton & Simmons PLLC.

The next tax deadline is for nonprofits that have a regular calendar year end, and that's May 15th.