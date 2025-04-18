Crime near vacant lot concerns El Paso property owners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Property owners near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Nobel Street in El Paso are reporting an increase in criminal activity associated with a nearby vacant lot.

Frank Larios, a local property owner, has documented several incidents of drug use and altercations, including a dumpster fire, occurring on and near his apartment complex.

Residents and property owners have expressed concerns for their safety, particularly those who are elderly or caregivers.

Property owners plan to continue discussions with city officials to address the ongoing issues.

Larios noted that these issues have caused some tenants to abandon their leases due to safety fears.

"If anything, what you're seeing here is there are elements within our community that will prey on the most vulnerable within the community, and it's those elements that are attracting what is happening around the building, " said John Martin, Deputy Director with the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, regarding the incidents occurring at the nearby vacant lot.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Police Department for an update on the situation but did not hear back.