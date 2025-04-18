Franklin football community calls for reinstatement of Jose Horner

EL PASO, Texas - Following an investigation into allegations of hazing within the Franklin High School football team, players and parents are speaking up in support of one of the team's coaches.

Jose Horner has been Franklin's defensive coordinator since 2021.

Horner was recently removed from the team with no explanation given to players or parents.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Independent School District to inquire about Horner's status, but a district spokeswomen told us they could not comment on personnel matters.

Horner is still listed as a teacher at Franklin High School and his name still appears on the school's directory.

During Tuesday's EPISD board meeting, current and former Franklin players, along with parents spoke during public comment asking the board to reinstate Horner.

Franklin defensive lineman Anthony Meraz was of the players who spoke during public comment.

"He's (Horner) been so much of a mentor and inspiration to all of us," Meraz said. "To see him just go like that one day it was heartbreaking for all of us, so I can't stand for that and that's why I'm here."

No reason was give for Horner's removal.

Last season the Franklin football team ended the season with a 6-5 record and an appearance in the playoffs.

Stone Jessup plays linebacker at Franklin, and also spoke up in support of Horner during Tuesday's EPISD board meeting.

"He's (Horner) the only one we feel safe with," Jessup said. "He's the only one that makes us feel like we're not just part of a team, but part of a family. He really was a father figure to all of us on the team."

EPISD is in the process of hiring Franklin's next head football coach.

Kendal Jessup, a Franklin football parent remains hopeful that once a new head coach is in place, Horner will be reinstated to the team's coaching staff.

"If we can get coach Horner back on with a new head coach, we have an outstanding chance to have probably one of the best team's that Franklin has seen in a long time," Jessup said.

