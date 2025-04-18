Good Vibes Only: Rising athlete inspires fellow students, teacher

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--14-year-old Daniel Carmona-Pinheiro is known for his competitive spirit. The eighth grader at SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle School continues to break barriers.

Daniel was diagnosed with autism at just two years old.

"As parents, I think we go into denial for a while. But, thankfully, my wife and my family, everybody around us supported us. And we could just focus on him and what he needs to do to be the best he can be," Daniel's dad, Rafael Carmona, told ABC-7.

The teenager also continues to inspire his fellow classmates and his teachers. Wanona Hendrix, a special education teacher, at Puentes Middle School, said Daniel shines bright in all aspects.

"Daniel's title is the superstar of the classroom. Daniel is my go-to for everything. He tends to be the first one finished in the classroom. And the thing I love about Daniel is as soon as he's done, he likes to go help," Hendrix said.

Daniel is also a rising athlete. A few weeks ago, he competed in the annual Socorro ISD Spring Games. Daniel brought home two gold medals.

"It was awesome. You could see him, that he was very, enthusiastic and ready for it. He did his best. Yeah, he was awesome," Carmona said.

"I was screaming right along the line as he was running because he knew how proud I was of him, and he knew that he was going to come home with the gold because he gives it his all," Hendrix said.

To this day, Daniel continues to proudly sport his medals.

Daniel also holds an orange belt in Taekwondo. Hendrix said he has grown from the shy boy he once was. She attributes much of his growth to athletics.

"I met him as a sixth grader; he was very kind of timid and just was very unsure about his own abilities, and to just watch him blossom and grow has been fantastic. He is so positive in his own abilities now," she said.

Hendrix said students like Daniel make the job worthwhile.

"I give my heart and soul into this job because they are what drives me. Every day I walk into this classroom, and I feel like a superstar every day,” she explained.

Hendrix also said it was special seeing Daniel gain confidence and witness his personal growth up close.

"And I tell you just what, try your best and you'll succeed. Right? And look at you. You're doing an amazing thing," said Hendrix.

Daniel recently qualified for nationals in Taekwondo. He'll be traveling to Utah in July to compete.

If you have a Good Vibes Only story idea, email news@kvia.com.