Northeast El Paso kicks off 47th annual Northeaster Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 47th Annual Mimbela Family Northeaster Parade kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. traveling from Hercules Avenue through Diana Drive to Hondo Pass.

This year’s theme, “Traditional Easter,” brought with it festive floats from local organizations and the Easter Bunny.

Families lined the sidewalks to enjoying the springtime celebration filled with music, community pride and candy.

The Northeaster Parade began in 1978 as part of the Northeast World Jubilee and has since grown into a major local tradition.

Army 1st Sgt. Dan Webb served as this year’s Grand Marshal in recognition of his work supporting veterans and the homeless.

Organizers encouraged participants to show their Easter spirit through themed outfits, floats, and community involvement.