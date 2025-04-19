Socorro’s Easter Extravaganza Color Run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- This morning the City of Socorro held their annual Easter Extravaganza.

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. at Bulldog Championship Park with a 3k run where participants could throw color bombs at each other. The color powder balls or chalk bombs are filled with colored chalk powder.

City leaders say it's a fun way for the community to come together, where city leaders can engage with those they represent.

"Where local government and the community can actually engage with each other and actually keep people updated. Hosting these community events here at our public parks, and let the people know, like, we know this is what you guys are about this is what you guys are worth," Rudy Cruz Jr., the mayor of Socorro.

The event also featured food vendors, a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, and an egg hunt.