EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the El Paso Fire Department, at 1:18 p.m. they received a call regarding a car on fire.

It happened on Gateway South at the state line.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online as we learn new information.