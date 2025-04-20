Mistakenly deported man released from detention center.

An update on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia...the man the Trump administration mistakenly deported from the United States to El Salvador.

A state department official tells a federal judge Abrego Garcia is no longer housed in El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison.

The official cited recent comments made by Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen, who last week visited with Abrego Garcia.

Authorities have moved Abrego Garcia from CECOT to a detention facility in Santa Ana.

Abrego Garcia reportedly is housed in an administrative building at the prison and has a room with his own bed and furniture. He was not in a cell.

The government provided an update on Abrego Garcia's condition as part of a federal judge's order.

The federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide daily updates as part of her order for the government to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return to the United States.