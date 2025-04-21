Trump administration to announce plan to remove artificial food dyes from US food supply

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration plans to take action to remove artificial food dyes from the nation’s food supply, according to a media advisory sent by the US Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary will share more about the administration’s plans on Tuesday, the advisory said.

CNN has reached out to HHS for more information about its plan.

In January, when former President Joe Biden was still in office, the FDA announced that it had banned the use of red dye No. 3 in food, beverages and ingested drugs. The move came more than 30 years after scientists discovered links to cancer in animals.

The Trump administration appears poised to take action on a broader set of petroleum-based synthetic dyes that are used to make food and beverages brightly colored and more appealing to consumers.

In March, Kennedy joined West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey to support newly signed legislation to ban certain synthetic dyes in food. The state was the first to institute a sweeping ban on synthetic food dyes, which have been tied to issues with learning and behavior in some children and of which Kennedy has been an outspoken critic. Lawmakers in more than 20 other states are also pushing to restrict access.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

CNN’s Kristen Rogers and Meg Tirrell contributed to this report.

