WATCH LIVE: Victims impact statements
https://kvia.com/livestream-events/
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Relatives of Jordan Anchondo address the August 3rd mass shooter.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Relatives of Jordan Anchondo address the August 3rd mass shooter.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.