Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 at 4: Community Invited to Recognize Our Nation’s War Veterans

HONOR FLIGHT
city of elpaso
By
New
Published 9:32 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso is inviting the community to welcome home our Borderland World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War Veterans to the Sun City.

The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported these War Veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built to honor and remember those who served.

The Honor Flight is bringing home over 30 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans back to El Paso. For more information, visit HonorFlightNM.org.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content