ABC-7 at 4: Community Invited to Recognize Our Nation’s War Veterans

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso is inviting the community to welcome home our Borderland World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War Veterans to the Sun City.

The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported these War Veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built to honor and remember those who served.

The Honor Flight is bringing home over 30 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans back to El Paso. For more information, visit HonorFlightNM.org.