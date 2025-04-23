Walmart shooter Defense Attorney speaks after case

EL PASO, TX – For nearly six years, defense attorney Joe Spencer stood at the legal front lines of one of America’s deadliest mass shooting cases. Representing Patrick Crusius, the gunman behind the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting, has placed Spencer in the eye of a legal and ethical storm.

“I have a moral and ethical and legal obligation as a lawyer… That’s part of my obligation,” Spencer said, reflecting on his role. “Emotionally, it was difficult at first. I wasn’t sure I could actually do it.”

The case that rocked the nation and devastated the Hispanic community of El Paso tested the limits of legal defense.

Throughout the trial and coversation with ABC 7, Spencer repeatedly emphasized Crusius’s mental state.

“You have to understand that he is severely mentally ill,” Spencer stated. “He is psychotic. He’s been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder by eight different professionals.”

Despite this, Spencer confirmed to Judge Medrano that his client was legally competent to proceed.