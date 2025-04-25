Send your condolences to the Vatican

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Perches Funeral home is giving residents in the Borderland an opportunity of a lifetime, the chance to sign a register book for Pope Francis.

On Monday, Salvador Perches the CEO of Perches Funeral will travel to Rome and deliver the book to the Vatican. "I think here it means so much more because he was here in Juarez, it was a beautiful Mass. It was his last visit, to Mexico, and even to the U.S. or North America," said Salvador Perches

"The Pope was loved in our community, especially as a predominantly Catholic community. So people really want to pay their respects. To the pope and the family and the Vatican and pretty much all Catholics around the World. So that's why it was really important that we started the register book at every location." said Elissa Perches, Funeral director.

So far they have gathered around 5,000 signatures between their 13 locations, but they are hoping to get more. If you would like to sign the register book you can visit La Paz faith Center, located at 1201 N. Piedras St. El Paso TX 79930.