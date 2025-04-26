Best Pet Pawty Brings Furry Fun to Ascarate Park

The event wrapped up at 2 PM, with many leaving with new furry family members.

Attendees also had access to free microchipping and local pet services.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Inc.’s annual Best Pet Pawty brought pets and people together Saturday at Ascarate Park.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.