Best Pet Pawty Brings Furry Fun to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Inc.’s annual Best Pet Pawty brought pets and people together Saturday at Ascarate Park.
The free community event featured a mega adoption with 10 local rescues.
Families enjoyed pet-themed activities including a costume contest, talent show, and K-9 demos.
Expert panels shared helpful tips on training and pet care.
Attendees also had access to free microchipping and local pet services.
The event wrapped up at 2 PM, with many leaving with new furry family members.