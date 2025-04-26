Skip to Content
Best Pet Pawty Brings Furry Fun to Ascarate Park

KVIA
Published 9:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Inc.’s annual Best Pet Pawty brought pets and people together Saturday at Ascarate Park.

The free community event featured a mega adoption with 10 local rescues.

Families enjoyed pet-themed activities including a costume contest, talent show, and K-9 demos.

Expert panels shared helpful tips on training and pet care.

Attendees also had access to free microchipping and local pet services.

The event wrapped up at 2 PM, with many leaving with new furry family members.

Olivia Vara

