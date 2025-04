EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews responded to a vehicle fire near I-10 and Lee Trevino early Saturday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 4:07 a.m. No injuries or transports were reported.

ABC-7 crews spotted the car fire while returning from coverage of a separate two-vehicle crash on I-10 and Don Haskins Drive.

Authorities have not released further details about what caused the fire.