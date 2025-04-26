La Viña winery holds annual Spring Wine Festival

La Viña Winery is holding it's annual Spring Wine Festival this weekend.

The festival is being held April 26 & 27th from noon to 7 PM. Over 20 wines will be available for tasting and purchase.

Adult admission to the festival is $25 and includes a souvenir glass and a choice of 5 tastes or a full glass.

There is a $10 admission charge for guests 12-20 years of age, and guests 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

60 plus food and art crafts vendors and 3 Bands each day performing live. Tickets will be sold at the gate only. No outside food or alcohol, pets are not allowed.

Hundreds came out Saturday citing the great weather.

"We have about ten people coming out to meet us, we came out early to secure a table, we got some shade, great weather. I'm new to the area so this the best way to discover all the wineries in the area." said Kathy Gonzales.