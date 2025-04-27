1,000th Wish to 5-Year-Old Colton

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today, Make a Wish El Paso granted its 1,000th wish to Colton, a five-year-old from El Paso.

Colton suffers from congenital heart disease, and is all to familiar with hospitals and doctor's offices.

The surprise took place during the annual Walk for Wishes event, where Colton got the news that he would be going to Disney World this summer.

“Every wish is a powerful reminder of what hope can do for these kids, and we are especially excited to grant our 1,000th wish to brave Colton, who teaches us all the importance of strength and courage,” said Kim Elenez, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish El Paso.

“We especially want to thank Casa Auto Group and the Lowenfield family for their tremendous support in making this wish a reality, in addition to our many partners, donors, and volunteers.”