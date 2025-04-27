EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Cherry Hill School hosted its 4th Annual "Touch a Truck" event.

Organizers say this event aims to educate children about the "powerful machines that keep our community running." There were fire trucks, police cars, a helicopter, and other impressive vehicles.

The event also featured bounce houses, face painting, food vendors, and entertainment,

All proceeds went to The Hill School’s scholarship programs, curriculum needs, and technology updates.

"We’re so excited to host this event for our community once again," said a representative from The Cherry Hill School. "Not only is it a day of fun and discovery, but it’s also an opportunity to support our school and provide enriching opportunities for our students."