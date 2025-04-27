ABC-7 First Alert: Multiple roads in New Mexico reported as closed with difficult driving conditions due to high winds and blowing dust

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting multiple roads have been closed and difficult driving conditions due to the high winds and blowing dust.

Here's the following list of closures and hazardous driving conditions:

Interstate 10 westbound from Lordsburg to Las Cruces Airport (mile marker 20 to mile marker 133)has been closed due to high winds and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust.

NM-9 eastbound and westbound between Columbus and Santa Teresa due to high winds and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust.

NM-549 eastbound and westbound between Deming and Akela (mile marker 9 to mile marker 17) has been closed due to high winds and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust.

NM-11 eastbound and westbound between Deming and Columbus (mile marker 34 to mile marker 3) has been closed due to high winds and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust.

NM-26 eastbound and westbound between Deming and Hatch (mile marker 0 to mile marker 44) has difficult driving conditions due to high winds and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust.

US-180 eastbound and westbound between Deming to Silver City (mile marker 164 (Deming) to mile marker 133) has difficult driving conditions due to high winds and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust.

We will continue to keep you updated as conditions change!