Texas Tech Health El Paso hosts Days of Service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso held its annual Days of Service from April 23 to 26 in recognition of National Volunteer Month.

Students, residents, faculty, and staff participated in 33 volunteer projects across the Borderplex region.

One project took place at Compadres Therapy in Anthony, New Mexico, where volunteers assisted with cleanup and support tasks.

The event reflects the university’s service-focused mission and its ongoing partnerships with local organizations.

Texas Tech Health El Paso students contribute more than 20,000 volunteer hours each year.

Participation in Days of Service continues to grow annually, expanding its regional impact.

