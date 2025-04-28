El Paso Zoo shows renovations, still seeking accreditation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens are still seeking their accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and they are working on renovations to get it.

After an inspection by the AZA showed 3 major concerns and 16 minor concerns, Zoo director Joe Montisano started on renovations to all parts of the Zoo. The main one being a nearly $2 million upgrade to a pavilion in the South American wing.

"There's at least a couple million dollars I believe we'll have enough to finish it. We'll have enough to do what we want to do in there to make it proper."

He told ABC-7 that they plan to make the exhibit look like an ancient Mayan temple. They're adding new glass, walls, flooring, lights, and improving the habitats for the animals.

The zoo has also worked on pavements and railings in the Africa exhibit, and fixed a couple bridges near their zebra and giraffe exhibit, two things the 2025 inspection mentioned as major concerns.

ABC-7 will have a full report in our evening newscasts.