Local Mariachi band’s vehicle and equipment damaged after hailstorm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso based band, Mariachi Leyenda Azteca's vehicle was hit by baseball size hail as they drove home from a performance near Carlsbad, New Mexico on Friday night.

Jose Pompa, the director of the band, says he checked the weather before they got on the road. Although rain was in the forecast hail of this magnitude was unexpected.

"As we started getting farther out of Carlsbad, we started getting more hail. It got to a point there was zero visibility on the road and hail started coming down the size of like golf balls... baseballs. Pretty much destroyed our cars, some of our instruments and our sound system," said Pompa

The band is still in the process of getting quotes for the damage but they estimate it will cost thousands to replace the instruments and fix the vehicle.

No members were hurt but one member, Jessica Delgado says she feared for her life. She says her and another band mate cried as they huddled together, hoping the side windows wouldn't cave in on them. "At some point I started seeing the hail fly from the back of the car, and I was sitting in the front of the car and I started seeing the window shattered and I started feeling glass fall on my legs." said Delgado

A Gofundme has been set up for the band but Pompa says in addition to donating or sharing the Gofundme link people can also share their social media post because more bookings can also help them start to recuperate some of their losses.