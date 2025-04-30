Gold’s Gym closes last two locations in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The last two remaining Gold's Gym locations in El Paso have closed.

The company announced today on their Instagram account that they are closing due to "unforeseen circumstances".

RCJ2 Enterprises, LLC is the company that owns and operates the Gold's Gym in El Paso. They filed for a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Case today.

ABC-7 spoke to Gold's Gym members who didn't know what had happened and they were confused why the closings were going on.

"We were actually pretty shocked because since it's a new location, you know, we actually thought that it was going to have more continuous traffic," said Xochitl Juarez about the Eastlake location.

