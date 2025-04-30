Look before you lock and leave: Preventing hot car deaths

As temperatures rise to high 80s in El Paso, fire departments want to remind you to never leave a child, pet, or elderly person in a car — hot day or not.

Fire Chief Daniel Medrano of the Sunland Park Fire Department says they get a handful of calls about locking in someone in a hot car by accident every year.

With temperatures being just around mid-80s, Medrano says the inside of a car can get to about 100° F or higher within about just 25 minutes.

In an hour, car temperatures can rise to almost 120° F.

It’s never safe to leave a child, pet, or vulnerable person — anyone who isn’t capable of taking care of themselves, locked inside of a car, as it can result in death.

"As we get into hotter months, it becomes very critical, very quickly," said the fire chief. "Make a quick effort to get that door open with a spare key or know where your spare keys are inside your house."

Medrano says if you're out and about and don't have spare keys on hand, don't hesitate to call 911 for assistance with unlocking your car.

The fire chief also shared tips on what you can do to make sure you never forget to look before you lock.

"We recommend that you leave some kind of reminder, some of the newer vehicles even have that reminder, you know, 'always check your backseat,'" said Medrano. "Leave a purse in the backseat, little wallet, something that you can't live without."