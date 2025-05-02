82 people charged for crossing into military land

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico says his office charged 82 people under Title 50. The 82 people are accused of crossing into the newly-designated National Defense Area.

This corridor, is now considered an extension of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Huachuca, and subject to military patrols and surveillance. The recent transfer of control over the 170-mile stretch known as the Roosevelt Reservation went from the Department of the Interior to the Department of Defense.

U.S. troops are authorized to temporarily detain and transfer individuals to federal law enforcement for prosecution.

The Justice Department says its actions portray a coordinated federal response to border security and prosecutorial authority to deter crossings.

The filed Title 50 charges carry penalties of up to one year in prison, supplementing existing immigration-related offenses. This marks the first extensive use of criminal statute targeting unauthorized entry onto federally protected military property,

“The Department of Justice will work hand in glove with the Department of Defense and Border Patrol to gain 100% operational control of New Mexico’s 170-mile border with Mexico,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison reiterated following the meeting. “Trespassers into the National Defense Area will be Federally prosecuted—no exceptions.”