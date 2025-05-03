First Alert: storms and elevated fire risk, gusts picking up Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The borderland will see cooler-than-usual temps this weekend, along with daily afternoon thunderstorm chances through Sunday.

Most storms will stay over the mountains, but gusty winds and dust are still possible across the region.

Sunday poses the highest risk, with breezy conditions, blowing dust, and elevated to critical fire danger across the southwest.

Next week starts cooler with fewer storms and lighter winds. Moisture may return by next weekend, bringing thunderstorm chances back into the forecast.

Highs for today are 82 F El Paso, 79 F Las Cruces.