The first Saturday of May marks the day where comic book fanatics and those seeking to get their collection started wait for.

Free Comic Book Day is a nationwide event where free comic books are sent out to independent comic book stores to entice new and old fans of the reading format to go out to their local comic shop.

Asylum Comics is just one of the many local comic book stores where dozens of people, regardless of age, line up to get their hands on up to 40 free comics titles.

The selections range from Spider-Man to Powerpuff Girls, allowing everyone to find their newest book to add to their collection.

Asylum Comics also had deals on merchandise, giveaways and even local comic book artist, Raymond Gay, to bring people to their comic shop and enjoy the free event.