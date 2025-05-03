Might Mujer Triathlon draws hundreds to Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 13th annual Mighty Mujer Triathlon took place Saturday morning at Memorial Park in El Paso.

The all-women event featured 400 adult participants and debuted the Mini Mighties Splash & Dash for 50 girls ages 6 to 12.

Races included swim, bike, and run segments through Central El Paso, with the first starting at 7:00 AM and road closures from 7:00 to 11:00 AM to ensure athlete safety.

Participants traveled from across the U.S. and Mexico to compete.

Event proceeds benefit the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.