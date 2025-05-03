Your Voice, Your Vote: ABC-7’s Complete Coverage of May 3, 2025 Uniform Election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday marks Election Day for the May 3, 2025 Uniform Election in El Paso County.

ABC-7 is bringing you Complete Coverage throughout the day.

Several school board seats are up for grabs in the El Paso, Socorro and San Elizario Independent School Districts, as well as El Paso Community College.

El Paso ISD Board of Trustees:

District No. 1: Nelson Bank vs. Leah Hanany vs. Monica Elena Benjamin

District No. 3: Jack Loveridge vs. John Ponce De Leon

District No. 4: Isabel Hernandez vs. Juan M. Duran vs. Mindy Sutton

District No. 5: Melvin Milton vs. Israel lrrobali vs. Robert Osterland

Socorro ISD Board of Trustees:

No. 2: Ryan Woodcraft vs. Shawn Ollis

No. 3: Jose Alonzo Jr. vs. Pablo Caldera Jr. vs. Charles W. Smith vs. Joshua Carter Guerra

No. 4: Raul Villalobos vs. Caryn Gonzalez vs. Paul Guerra

No. 5: Cindy Hernandez vs. Gary Gandara vs. Manny Rodriguez

San Elizario ISD Board of Trustees:

Place 2: Axel Lopez vs. Asael Cardona

Place 3: Michael Martinez vs. Alexis Ann Tellez

There are also several elected positions on the ballot for the towns of Anthony and Horizon, the village of Vinton, and the city of San Elizario.

Town of Anthony, Mayor: Rick Villarreal vs. Anthony Turner vs. Martin Lerma vs. Benjamin Romero

El Paso Community College Board of Trustees, District No. 4: Eduardo A. Flores vs. Luther Marcena vs. Jesus Mendez

El Paso Community College Board of Trustees, District No. 6: Eddie Mena vs, Diana Yadira Mooy

Town of Horizon City, Alderman Place No. 1: Guillermo “Willie” Ortega vs. Charlie Ortega

Town of Horizon City, Alderman Place No. 4: Robert Avila vs. Sandra Sierra

Town of Horizon City, Alderman Place No. 6: Adrian Rivera vs. Matthew Gardea

Horizon City - sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets - Proposition A: For and Against

Haciendas Del Norte Water Improvement District Bond - Proposition A - For or Against

Village of Vinton - Reducing tax rate: Proposition A - For or Against

City of San Elizario, Alderman Place No. 2: David S. Cantu vs. Tony Grijalva

For a results breakdown of each race on the ballot, visit the Your Voice, Your Vote election results page.

If you're planning to cast your ballot on Election Day, visit the El Paso County Elections Department website for a map of the closest vote centers to you.