Measles cases rise in El Paso, most unvaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has reported 43 cases of measles, with most linked to unvaccinated individuals, according to the city’s measles dashboard.

Over half of the reported cases are women, and 27 involve adults aged 18 and older, with two hospitalized.

Around a dozen cases involve children aged four and under.

Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech El Paso, emphasizes the importance of vaccination, noting measles is highly contagious and preventable.

Free measles vaccines are available at all City of El Paso community clinics.