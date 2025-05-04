Skip to Content
News

Measles cases rise in El Paso, most unvaccinated

<i>BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br />The number of confirmed measles cases reported in an outbreak in West Texas is now at 124
CNN
BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
The number of confirmed measles cases reported in an outbreak in West Texas is now at 124
By
New
Published 12:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has reported 43 cases of measles, with most linked to unvaccinated individuals, according to the city’s measles dashboard.

Over half of the reported cases are women, and 27 involve adults aged 18 and older, with two hospitalized.

Around a dozen cases involve children aged four and under.

Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech El Paso, emphasizes the importance of vaccination, noting measles is highly contagious and preventable.

Free measles vaccines are available at all City of El Paso community clinics.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content