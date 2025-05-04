Vehicle burglarized after driver visits ATM

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for the communities help after they say a vehicle was burglarized after the driver visits an ATM in El Paso’s Westside.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:58 A.M., the victim visited an ATM at Wells Fargo, located at 6960 N. Mesa. The suspects followed the victim to the Speedway Convenience store at 4990 Doniphan. The suspects were in a dark-colored SUV and parked next to the victim's truck. While the victim was inside the store, one suspect exited the SUV from the driver-side back door. The suspect broke the window of the victim's truck to get inside. The suspects managed to find and steal the money inside and fled. The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV possibly a newer model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with any information on this vehicle burglary, or jugging case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.