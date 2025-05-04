Skip to Content
Wet N’ Wild opens for the summer

today at 3:59 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The summer fun is kicking up, you can now take the whole family to Wet N’ Wild Waterworld.

The park is open for weekends only in May and will open every day starting May 23.

You can bring your own, food, beverages and propane grills to have your own cookout free of charge. Charcoal grills are available to rent. All of the details can be found on their website.

If you want a private experience you can reserve a cabana for a day. They come with their own commodities.

el paso

