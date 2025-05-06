ABC-7 at 4: Mother’s Day Salsa Fiesta

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— The Mother's Day Salsa Fiesta is happening on the Mother's Day weekend, Saturday, May 10, 2025, and will take place from 5 pm – 9 pm at the Fountains at Farah Pavilion. There will be a free Latin dance class with world champion dancer and instructor Dailen Martin and a live musical performance with the Havana team. There will be a dance performance, a Mother's dance contest, and Raffles. There will be a dance social with great Latin music and social dancing (salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, and cha cha) throughout the event.

