El Paso community celebrates new pope

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The recent election of the new pope has generated excitement within the El Paso and Loretto Academy community.

Students eagerly tuned in to the live announcement, celebrating the moment by gathering outside the church to sing, pray, and ring the bells of the chapel.

The white smoke from the Vatican signaled a swift decision in the papal election, leaving many feeling hopeful about the future of the Catholic Church.

Sister Olive, a theology teacher at Loretto Academy, expressed her optimism for the new pope's leadership. "We are praying for Pope Francis. He’s going to be praying for us because we know he’s going to become a saint. And we pray that he becomes a saint, and he’s going to pray for the new pope, too," she said.

"I honestly hope for that same kind of connection, especially with the youth and different demographics in our world. My mom actually went to see the pope in Juarez, so that was a really cool experience to know that our pope was so close to us and truly strives for that connection with his community," said Julianna Puentes, a junior at Loretto Academy.

Overall, the community is filled with anticipation and eagerness for the new pope's impact.