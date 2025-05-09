Good Vibes Only: Hanks fashion students show off designs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Fashion design students at Hanks High School proudly strutted the runway as they wore own creations.

The end-of-year fashion show celebrates the students' achievements throughout this school year. This year's theme was "Noche Mexicana," which celebrated Mexican culture.

Under fashion design director, Rita Sanchez Garcia, students learn how to sew, read patterns, cut fabric and create garments on their own.

During the end-of-year show, students were able to show off pajama pants and pillowcase dresses they created from scratch. Some students told ABC-7 they were thrilled to see their creations come to life in front of their fellow peers and teachers.

"To show off your sass and everything, so it's really fun, especially with you doing it with your friends," said senior Jazzlyn Valdez.

Another senior, Milena Camacho, said she will miss her time at Hanks and the opportunities the fashion program gave her.

"I think I'm going to miss a lot of the stuff here, especially this, because it gives me, like, my own way to, like, express myself," Milena said.

Sanchez Garcia said she was proud of the turnout as hundreds of fellow students attended the event.

"You know what? I am so relieved. And I'm so happy because the kids had a great time. They've been working so hard. And the fact that they had a great time— that's what means a lot to me. So I'm super excited, super happy," she told ABC-7.

This is Sanchez Garcia's first year at Hanks High School. She brings almost 20 years of teaching experience to the classroom.

"To start a program here and to build it and to just watch it grow and see the students just become involved and develop a passion for it," she said.

The Hanks fashion design team recently competed in the Technology Student Association competition. The team went up against 10 other schools in the region and came out in first place. The team competed at nationals. She hopes to build a powerhouse program.

She said she enjoys teaching the next generation of designers all about fashion!

"The kids have been so willing to learn, and I'm so excited because we teach fashion all day. And so I've always said I have the best of both worlds. I get to teach, and I get to teach what I love to do," she added.

