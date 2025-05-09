QUESTION OF THE DAY: Does the pope’s nationality matter to you?

A new pope was chosen on Thursday. And for the first time in centuries of church history, he's an American.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected pontiff and chose the name Leo XIV before greeting the faithful in St. Peter's Square. Leo has already drawn comparisons to his predecessor, Pope Francis.

He's the first American ever to head the Vatican. And while that is historic, Leo has a varied international biography, and the pontiff is selected to guide the faithful around the world.

Do you think the pope's nationality matters? Vote in the poll.