Who is Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pope Leo the 14th is 69 years old and spent years doing missionary work and as a bishop in Peru.

He has dual-citizenship in Peru and the U.S. from that time.

In his inaugural address, Pope Leo the 14th emphasized peace and called for unity among families and communities.

This new Pope is also the first member of the Augustinian order to take the papal seat and the second pontiff from the americas.

Pope Leo the 14th also previously supported notable reforms, including supporting the inclusion of women in church governance.

Local church leaders are learning more about this Pope, including how Leo the 14th's election could be a continuation of the progression initiated by Pope Francis - along with American values.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

