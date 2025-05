EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)- A decade long tradition along the border was slightly modified to allow families to see their loved ones.

In the past the Border Network for Human Rights held their "Hugs Not Walls" event at the border, giving separated families a few minutes to share hugs.

Now, because the area is considered a military buffer zone The Hugs Not Walls Event was cancelled. So, organizers held "Madres de La Frontera" or "Border Mothers."