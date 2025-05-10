Skip to Content
Two cars crash into El Cometa on El Paso’s West Side.

today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:01 PM

The El Paso Fire Department tells ABC-7 a call about a crash involving two cars colliding

into a restaurant came in at 1:52 AM.

Video provided to ABC-7 by FitFam shows two cars involved in the the incident at El Cometa

at the intersection of North Mesa St. and Eubank Ct.

One car can be seen in the patio seating area. Another car had crashed through the sign.

According to officials one patient was assessed at the scene and refused to be transported to a hospital.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

